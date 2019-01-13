South Africa

Jacques Kallis lucky to marry as 'very challenging' fire rages in Cape

13 January 2019 - 15:29 By timeslive
"I look forward to doing this thing called life with you," Charlene Engels shared with Jacques Kallis when on their fourth dating anniversary in October 2018, as they looked forward to their January 2019 wedding.
"I look forward to doing this thing called life with you," Charlene Engels shared with Jacques Kallis when on their fourth dating anniversary in October 2018, as they looked forward to their January 2019 wedding.
Image: Charlene Engels on Instagram

"Baby you light my fire" could become shorthand for cricketer Jacques Kallis and bride Charlene Engels, after their weekend wedding was able to go ahead, despite a wildfire cutting a swathe through the Overberg in the Western Cape. 

The pair wed at an estate in the Hemel-en-Aarde valley near Hermanus, in an area where fortunately the fire had been contained on Friday. On Saturday, the then bride-to-be shared that their wedding could go ahead.

"My wish for you is that you always keep the 'fires burning'," their wedding planner Nick Nicolaou shared on Instagram, seemingly trying to find the positive in what must have been a worrying period for the wedding party.

While the bridal party have kept the details private so far, Nicolaou revealed this snippet: Over 300 stems of "ice white" hydrangeas from Spain and 200 phalaenopsis orchid plants from Singapore had been flown in for the wedding.

On Sunday afternoon, the Greater Overberg Fire Protection Association said the wildfire was still being actively fought in the Hermanus area.

The FPA said in its 2pm update that they expected the smoke from the Hemel-en-Aarde valley and Franskraal to increase.

"Currently the fire is spreading between the farms and are threatening homes and infrastructure. All residents are informed and their safety is the main concern."

Resources to combat the fires were being re-diverted and increased as required, the group said.

"We are very grateful and appreciative that committed support is still coming in from municipalities from all over the Western Cape to relieve the local teams," the association said in an earlier update, which described the Franskraal fire as "very challenging with rapidly spreading lines".

MORE

WATCH | 31 homes destroyed, 28 damaged, as Overberg counts cost of massive fires

Thirty-one homes were destroyed and 28 damaged by three wildfires that raged across the Overberg in the Western Cape on Friday.
News
1 day ago

IN PICTURES | Horrific aftermath of Overstrand's black Friday

A 71-year-old man was seriously injured will evacuating his Betty’s Bay home during a series of wildfires that ravaged the Overberg coast in the ...
News
1 day ago

'Ten houses destroyed' as three fires spark mass evacuations in Overberg

Suburbs were evacuated in the Overberg region of the Western Cape on Friday as three large fires threatened houses.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Lindiwe Sisulu lauds DRC for peaceful elections South Africa
  2. 23 Limpopo church congregants arrested after violent weekend rampage South Africa
  3. SA government in contact with local man held on terror charges in Mozambique South Africa
  4. Four-year-old crushed to death by garage door in Durban South Africa
  5. Jacques Kallis lucky to marry as 'very challenging' fire rages in Cape South Africa

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X