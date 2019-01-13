South Africa

Lindiwe Sisulu lauds DRC for peaceful elections

13 January 2019 - 16:16 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended the people of the DRC for their patience and the way they conducted themselves during the December elections.
Image: Trevor Samson

International relations minister Lindiwe Sisulu has commended the people of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for holding peaceful elections in December.

Provisional results released last week Thursday declared Felix Tshisekedi the winner with 38.57% of the vote, just ahead of Martin Fayulu with 34.8%. Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, the candidate backed by outgoing President Joseph Kabila, came a distant third with 23.8%.

Fayulu, however, announced on Friday that he would appeal to the country's constitutional court for a recount as his bloc claimed he had won the poll with 61% of the vote.

“The election was peaceful … When you consider that there were more than 600 political parties participating, 12,000 candidates for the parliamentary election and quite a number of people also contesting the presidency, when we consider the violence that we’ve experienced in the past in the DRC, when we consider the violence that has been visiting the people of the DRC from time to time in the eastern part …," Sisulu said.

