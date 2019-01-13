Parliament condemns killing of police officer in the Free State

Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has condemned the murder of a police officer in Koffiefontein, Free State.

“It is unacceptable that officers of the law continue to be killed especially while they are on duty and carrying out their duties,” said committee chairperson Francois Beukman.

“The committee remains of the view that the killing and attack of police officers is a direct attack on the rule of law and the Constitution of the country,” he said.

Constable Vuyani March died during a shootout between two feuding farmers on a farm near Koffiefontein on Thursday evening.

According to the committee, the attack happened when the officers were implementing the rural safety strategy.

“The committee extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Constable Vuyani March. The committee calls on the SAPS not to be deterred by these attacks and has urged the public to continue working with the law enforcement authorities to deal decisively with this scourge. The committee further wishes the wounded officer a speedy recovery,” said Beukman.

The committee also condemned an attack on police officers in Philippi East, Western Cape, who were responding to information about an illegal firearm in the area.

“The SAPS must leave no stone unturned in working to rid our society of criminal elements as well as illegal firearms. The committee emphasises that the police will only win the war against crime through the direct participation and sharing of information by the community at large,” Beukman added.