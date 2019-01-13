South Africa

SA Human Rights Commission 'deeply' concerned about discrimination at SA schools

13 January 2019 - 14:00 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West, where allegations of race segregation caused outrage last week.
Image: Supplied

The SA Human Rights Commission says it is "deeply" concerned about instances of discrimination at SA schools.

This follows allegations of racial segregation at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in the North West.

A picture taken by a grade R teacher of black pupils in her class being seated apart from their white classmates on their first day of school sparked public outrage last week. The teacher has since been suspended.

“The commission is deeply concerned that instances of discrimination and related intolerance continue to take place within the school system. Schools are platforms for teaching and learning not only a formal curriculum but also fundamental value systems. While this trend in schools remains highly concerning, we should take this as an opportunity to engage on transformation and foster greater awareness,” the commission said in a statement.

The commission said it would work closely with the department of basic education in conducting an investigation into the school.

“Concurrent to this investigation, the provincial department of education will establish a task team to deal with transformation at the school and has invited the commission to participate in the task team,” the commission said.

