Speedster bust doing 203km/h on N4 to Rustenburg

13 January 2019 - 13:13 By TimesLIVE
A motorist was clocked by Gauteng traffic police travelling at 203km/h on the N4 West on Saturday.
A 48-year-old man in a Golf 7 TSI was arrested by Gauteng traffic police on Saturday after being clocked travelling at 203km/h in a 120km/h zone on the N4 West in the direction of Rustenburg.

The man was formally charged for reckless driving at Akasia police station with an alternative charge of exceeding the speed limit, the Gauteng department of community safety said.

“At the time of his release the bail was not determined as yet. He is expected to appear at the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Monday,” said the department.

Gauteng community safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said she was concerned about the number of reckless and negligent driving incidents on the province’s roads.

“Most fatal crashes are as a result of this unwarranted conduct by our drivers. Statistics indicate that most accidents are caused by motorists driving on excessive speed.

“This new pattern of driving at an extreme speed is uncalled for, therefore it must be condemned in the strong harshest terms.

“I call upon our law enforcement agencies to continue to deal decisively with those who do not adhere to the rules of the road particularly given the high rate of fatalities that the province continue to experience,” Nkosi-Malobane said.

