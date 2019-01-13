South Africa

Wounded robbery suspect arrested in hospital bed by Gauteng police

13 January 2019 - 10:11 By BELINDA PHETO
A man linked to an attempted robbery at a petrol station was arrested at an Ekurhuleni hospital.
A man linked to an attempted robbery at a petrol station was arrested at an Ekurhuleni hospital.
Image: Supplied

An attempted robbery suspect was twice unlucky when he was nabbed by Gauteng police on Saturday morning, after being shot by members of the public who refused to stand by and watch a crime in progress.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, the suspect was arrested just after 9am in hospital following an intensive manhunt by police. 

Masondo said the suspect and his accomplice allegedly tried to rob a petrol station in  Amalgam, Johannesburg, just after 11pm the previous night. 

“It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the shop at a petrol station on Main Reef Road, Amalgam, and demanded cash at gunpoint. It is reported that a shootout ensued between the robbers and patrons who were in the shop, after which one suspect was fatally shot (and killed) and another suspect fled the scene on foot,” Masondo said.

He said the suspects were unsuccessful with their attempt to rob the store and nothing was taken. 

A Chevrolet Aveo vehicle and two firearms believed to have been used by the robbers during the shootout were recovered by police.

Masondo said a manhunt was immediately launched for the suspect who fled the scene and he was located  at a hospital in Ekurhuleni, with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesperson said police investigations are under way to establish whether there were other suspects during the robbery, and also to establish whether the suspects or the recovered firearms could be linked to previous crimes.

Masondo said police could not rule out the possibility of the suspects being part of a gang responsible for a spate of recent robberies at fuel stations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“Numerous cases of business robberies were reported where a white Chevrolet Aveo was involved and the modus operandi was almost the same,” Masondo added.

A case of business robbery, attempted murder and inquest has been opened for further investigation. The arrested suspect will appear at the Johannesburg  Magistrate’s Court as soon as he recovers and is discharged from hospital.

Second OR Tambo airport follow-home robbery in one week

A motorist and his passengers have been robbed at gunpoint after being followed from Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport - the second time ...
News
2 days ago

WATCH | Gunshots and car crashes - chaos ensues at funeral of alleged robber

The funeral of an alleged house robber in Montclair, Durban, on Saturday was punctuated by car crashes and gunshots.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Wounded robbery suspect arrested in hospital bed by Gauteng police South Africa
  2. Trump says no emergency declaration to end US government shutdown World
  3. Parliament condemns killing of police officer in the Free State South Africa
  4. Australia police call off outback search for German tourist World
  5. Runaway Saudi teen settles in Canada after being granted asylum World

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X