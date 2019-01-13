Wounded robbery suspect arrested in hospital bed by Gauteng police

An attempted robbery suspect was twice unlucky when he was nabbed by Gauteng police on Saturday morning, after being shot by members of the public who refused to stand by and watch a crime in progress.

According to police spokesperson, Captain Mavela Masondo, the suspect was arrested just after 9am in hospital following an intensive manhunt by police.

Masondo said the suspect and his accomplice allegedly tried to rob a petrol station in Amalgam, Johannesburg, just after 11pm the previous night.

“It is alleged that two armed suspects entered the shop at a petrol station on Main Reef Road, Amalgam, and demanded cash at gunpoint. It is reported that a shootout ensued between the robbers and patrons who were in the shop, after which one suspect was fatally shot (and killed) and another suspect fled the scene on foot,” Masondo said.

He said the suspects were unsuccessful with their attempt to rob the store and nothing was taken.

A Chevrolet Aveo vehicle and two firearms believed to have been used by the robbers during the shootout were recovered by police.

Masondo said a manhunt was immediately launched for the suspect who fled the scene and he was located at a hospital in Ekurhuleni, with gunshot wounds.

The police spokesperson said police investigations are under way to establish whether there were other suspects during the robbery, and also to establish whether the suspects or the recovered firearms could be linked to previous crimes.

Masondo said police could not rule out the possibility of the suspects being part of a gang responsible for a spate of recent robberies at fuel stations in Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

“Numerous cases of business robberies were reported where a white Chevrolet Aveo was involved and the modus operandi was almost the same,” Masondo added.

A case of business robbery, attempted murder and inquest has been opened for further investigation. The arrested suspect will appear at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court as soon as he recovers and is discharged from hospital.