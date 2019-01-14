Alleged Betty's Bay 'fire starter' a known troublemaker

This is after he allegedly shot off a signal flair which landed in the fynbos on the slopes of the Hottentots Holland mountains above Betty’s Bay during New Year’s celebrations.

His previous convictions and pending cases were handed to the court on Monday.

An estimate of the value of the damages in rand is being calculated by the state but will only be fully known once the the fires have been completely mopped up, but it's thought to run into the millions of rand.

The fire, which was contained by Monday and in the process of being mopped up by fire crews, gutted 12,800 hectares mostly consisting of mountainous fynbos.

Media reports have suggested that a woman died from smoke inhalation but police sources have said that she died of natural causes.

He is expected to appear again on January 23 for a formal bail application.

Meanwhile two other fires in the Overberg region were brought under control on Monday after more than 30 structures were destroyed in Franskraal and Hermanus.

Last week strong winds propelled fires towards residential areas which needed to be evacuated.