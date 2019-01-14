British mayor dies while scuba diving near Durban
The mayor of Cambridge in the UK, Nigel Gawthrope, died on Friday while scuba diving in South Africa.
"The council’s thoughts are with his wife Jenny, the mayoress, who was with him, and with his family and friends and close council colleagues as they come to terms with this devastating loss. The exact cause of Cllr Gawthrope’s death has yet to be confirmed," Cambridge City Council said in a statement on Sunday.
The BBC reported Gawthrope, 61, collapsed after surfacing and feeling unwell.
Gawthrope was a city councillor for seven years and became mayor in May 2018.
Cambridge City Council leader Lewis Herbert said Gawthrope’s death "is a massive shock and hurts us all at the city council".
"I have talked today (Sunday) to Jenny, his wife and our mayoress, and passed on our condolences and deepest sympathies, and we are so glad that Nigel’s brother is flying out Monday to support her when she most needs it," Herbert said.
"Nigel made time for everyone, doing exactly what he excelled earlier at locally, connecting as mayor with all the hundreds of people he met across our city, and particularly with volunteers and staff and people benefiting from the many organisations we work with to help those most in need across Cambridge."
According to the city council, Gawthrope was a keen motorcyclist, experienced scuba diver and a Leeds United supporter.
Nigel Gawthrope was a wonderful comrade and friend. He was so full of life, so committed to others, and he loved being @cambmayor . A tragic and devastating loss. My heart goes out to Jenny, the rest of his family, and all those who were proud to call him a friend. RIP, Nigel. pic.twitter.com/0BTRIBXtrg— Anna4Romsey (@anna4labour) January 13, 2019
So sad to hear the shocking news about my good friend and comrade Nigel Gawthrope. #Cambridge robbed of the remainder of his mayoralty and we've all lost a true man of the people.— Daniel Zeichner (@DanielZeichner) January 13, 2019
Our flag is lowered as we join with the rest of our city in mourning the death of @cambmayor , Cllr. Nigel Gawthrope, and holding Jenny, their family and friends, and all who grieve, in our prayers. May he rest in peace and rise in glory. pic.twitter.com/ztUl68JlXL— Great St Mary's, The University Church (@GreatStMarys) January 13, 2019
Love this photo of cllr Nigel Gawthrope with us suffragettes, red shoes and Jenny. Can't quite believe this sad news. Such a loss for Cambridge. pic.twitter.com/mvCXfjdDhr— Hilary Cox Condron (@MsHilaryCox) January 12, 2019
Still can't believe the sad news we've all been waking up to this morning in Cambridge. For a city to lose its incumbent...Posted by Matt Webb on Sunday, 13 January 2019