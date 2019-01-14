South Africa

Cut the chit-chat and do your job: call for ban on cellphones at home affairs

14 January 2019 - 12:18 By Nico Gous and Andisiwe Makinana
The home affairs portfolio committee chairperson says frontline officials chatting on their cellphones annoys customers waiting in long lines for service.
The home affairs portfolio committee chairperson says frontline officials chatting on their cellphones annoys customers waiting in long lines for service.
Image: iStock

Please turn off your phone or switch them to silent: parliament’s home affairs portfolio committee chairperson Hlomani Chauke wants the home affairs department to consider banning frontline staff from using cellphones during working hours.

"This is because of the numerous complaints the committee has received from the public about delays at home affairs offices."

As a result, home affairs minister Siyabonga Cwele and acting director-general Thulani Mavuso will be invited to the committee's first meeting of the year to give an update on measures implemented to resolve the delays.

Chauke said it was "unacceptable" for the public to spend "excessive amounts of time at home affairs offices while officials spend a disproportionate amount of time busy with their cellphones".

"Officials are primarily employed to offer a service and the complaints point to dereliction of duty by some officials, yet they continue to draw a salary."

Chauke said it gives tourists a bad impression of SA when they have to wait for hours at  border gates. "This is more concerning because the president has anchored his economic growth drive to tourism, which will be undermined by poor service."

Chauke believes the solution is drafting a framework.

"The framework must also include guidelines for how officials can be contacted in cases of family emergencies."

Chauke said one of the keys to resolving the long queues at home affairs offices would be ensuring that officials are at their desks offering the services they are employed to do.

"We are, of course, cognisant that one of the major causes of long queues is the downtime caused by unreliable information and technology software, but professional service at the department must improve," he added.

Cwele's predecessor, Malusi Gigaba, launched a "War on Queues" campaign last April which sought to shorten waiting time at home affairs offices.

MORE:

No ID, no matric for 'foreign' pupils

Schools crack down on children of immigrant parents
News
15 days ago

SA women jailed in Zimbabwe for nearly a year finally go free

Two South African women imprisoned for nearly a year after losing their travel documents were released yesterday after the high court ruled their ...
News
22 days ago

Home affairs 'war on queues' off to a slow start

The department of home affairs campaign to make its branches more efficient is off to a slow start.
Politics
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Doctors get a lifeline as government considers shortening internships South Africa
  2. Woman hit in head by stray bullet on bus in Cape Town South Africa
  3. Controversial 'Barry Roux' tweeter back online with new handle South Africa
  4. Looting feared as Zimbabwe protests turn violent, 'overwhelm police' Africa
  5. Four arrested, trucks impounded as drivers block N3 for seven hours South Africa

Latest Videos

Are you voting this year? Here is what the ANC manifesto is promising South ...
‘Bushiri can go but the church can’t’ - church speaks out after stampede
X