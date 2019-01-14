Durban gun battle between soldiers and cop a 'private' matter, says SANDF

The defence force has closed ranks around troops involved in a gun battle at a Durban beach at the weekend.

Three people were wounded – two women critically – when an off-duty policeman and several SANDF troops traded fire on Foreshore Drive on Durban’s Bluff in the early hours of Sunday.

SANDF spokesperson Mafi Mgobozi said they were aware of the incident - one which they considered "private".

He could not be drawn to comment on whether it was common practice for soldiers to be armed while away from their base, and what had necessitated their deployment.

TimesLIVE earlier reported that two women caught in the volley of rifle fire were shot in the face and critically wounded, while another man was shot in the calf and was in a serious condition.