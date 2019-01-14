Five public figures who don't hesitate to block haters on Twitter

Social media can be a battleground and the best way to avoid being drawn into online spats is to simply make use of the option to block haters.

That is exactly what these five public figures have become known for on Twitter.

Fikile Mbalula

The former police minister tweets often and is considered an influential figure on social media.

Mbalula is outspoken on the things he likes and is passionate about, which makes him a target for shade from people who don’t always share his views.

He is a hot-pot of clapbacks and needs no help handling trolls, but some arguments are just not worth his time with Mbalula simply blocking people who ruffle his feathers.

On January 3 2019, he felt generous and forgiving. Using the hashtag #MbaksAmnesty, Mbalula promised to conditionally unblock people he had dismissed in 2018.