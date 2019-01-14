South Africa

Gardener accused of killing elderly Ottery couple 'wants to confess'

14 January 2019 - 16:59 By Philani Nombembe
Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall
Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall
Image: Latifah Jacobs‎, via Facebook

A Cape Town gardener accused of killing his elderly employers wants to confess.

Gcinile Ngcobela, 29, appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Monday alongside 20-year-old Lwazi Ntsibantsiba. The men are accused of robbing and strangling Rugaya and Riedwaan Addinall – both 82 – in their home in Ottery, Cape Town, on January 6.

A stuttering Ngcobela told the court that he had informed the investigation officer about his intentions to confess, but nothing had come of it. He said he also wanted to appoint a lawyer but he was not given an opportunity to make calls. He opted for a Legal Aid lawyer.

"I wanted to make a confession," he told the court. "I told the investigating officer but I could not get the opportunity. I have my own attorney but I was not allowed to make a call. I will take (Legal Aid)".

Said Ntsibantsiba: "I wanted to call my uncle and ask him what to do but the investigating officer did not give me an opportunity to do so. He said he would make the call himself."

Murdered Ottery couple, 82, knew their attacker, cops believe

Two suspects have been arrested by Cape Town police in connection with the home robbery of an elderly couple - one of whom was known to them.
News
3 days ago

The men are facing two counts of murder as well as robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted theft charges.

Prosecutor Nicky Konisi said Ngcobela had been employed by the couple as a gardener for a number of years. Konisi said both men had been caught on video footage entering the home. She said they fed the couple rat poison and strangled them.

"They were seen entering the premises, they were seen attempting to steal a vehicle and a microwave,” said Konisi. "The vehicle had no battery."

Konisi said the two had been found in possession of the deceased’s property and the rat poison. She said Ngcobela’s fingerprints were found on the couple’s vehicle and microwave, and that Ngcobela had a pending murder case in Nyanga dating back to 2016.

Ngcobela insisted: "I want to make a confession and tell the whole story."

Magistrate Goolam Bawa said his lawyer would consult him about it. Bawa postponed the matter to February 5 for a formal bail application.

A seemingly defeated Ngcobela, in a Sundowns T-shirt, limped down the staircase to the holding cells.

MORE

Cold-blooded killers: 7 gruesome murder cases that shook SA in 2018

From jealous partners to cold-blooded killers, here are seven murder cases that shook South Africa in 2018.
News
18 days ago

Elderly Western Cape farming couple shot dead in their bed

An elderly couple has been murdered on a Western Cape farm.
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension South Africa
  2. Alleged Betty's Bay 'fire starter' a known troublemaker South Africa
  3. Fastjet cancels flights as Zimbabwe unrest continues countrywide Africa
  4. eThekwini mayor sends condolences after UK mayor's scuba diving death South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I don't know how I'm going to get home': Zimbabweans stranded as ... Africa

Latest Videos

Football world pays tribute to legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Mental evaluation for Witbank mom who allegedly killed her four children
X