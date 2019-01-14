Mikey Schultz? Never heard of him, says top gang-buster

Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear makes the admission in a 59-page complaint about six crime intelligence officers that paints a picture of a police service at war with itself.

Kinnear sent the report on December 29 2018 to eight senior provincial and national police commanders and Robert McBride, head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid).

He also submitted it at Mfuleni police station in Cape Town eight days ago, when he laid a complaint against the crime intelligence officers.

In the report, Kinnear said he received information in 2018 “that there was a planned assassination attempt on the life of a person by the name of Micky Schultz in Johannesburg”.

He added: “I had no idea who Micky Schultz was but had heard that he was somehow involved in a company called Carnilinx in Johannesburg and also a high-flier in the ‘underworld’ of Johannesburg.”

Kinnear said he “telephonically contacted someone who I knew at Carnilinx and requested that he somehow inform Micky Schultz that there was going to be an assassination attempt on his life”.

Kinnear said the fact that alleged nightclub extortionist Nafiz Modack knew a week later about his call to the tobacco manufacturer was proof that crime intelligence was illegally tapping his phone.

Schultz is the hitman who killed businessman Kebble in 2005. He was later granted immunity from prosecution.

Eyewitness News reported in December that the SA Revenue Service may investigate an allegedly unlawful deal involving former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane, which allegedly deleted Carnilinx’s R600m tax debt.