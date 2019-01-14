Pandora e-store robbed but normal trading expected to resume this week

Christmas shoppers hoping to make a last-minute online purchase from bespoke jewellery brand Pandora were surprised to learn the e-store had been robbed.

On Facebook, Pandora South Africa informed customers that the e-store was subject to robbery and there would be "some disruptions" to its service.

Pandora SA's MD, Mark Downing, on Monday confirmed that the company’s business premises were broken into during the early hours of the morning on December 23 2018.