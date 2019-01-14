Pandora e-store robbed but normal trading expected to resume this week
Christmas shoppers hoping to make a last-minute online purchase from bespoke jewellery brand Pandora were surprised to learn the e-store had been robbed.
On Facebook, Pandora South Africa informed customers that the e-store was subject to robbery and there would be "some disruptions" to its service.
Pandora SA's MD, Mark Downing, on Monday confirmed that the company’s business premises were broken into during the early hours of the morning on December 23 2018.
"The criminals gained access to our e-commerce stock room and made away with an undisclosed amount of jewellery. In the process of the robbery critical infrastructure was damaged, which resulted in the e-commerce store being closed until the infrastructure has been repaired," he said.
Downing said the e-commerce store was expected to be available for normal trading this week.
"The robbery is being investigated by the police. We apologise to our customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience," he said.