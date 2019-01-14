Quarantine, vaccinations as foot and mouth outbreak in Limpopo village hurts SA exports

A disease management area has been declared in Limpopo as authorities try to contain an outbreak of foot and mouth disease - which has led to bans of South African meat imports by neighbouring countries.

"The impact this has had on trade in the past week has been devastating to say the least. I urge all affected industries to work with my team in minimising the impact," agriculture, forestry and fisheries minister Senzeni Zokwana said on Monday.

Vaccination in the 20km radius around the village of the Vhembe district where the FMD virus was confirmed will commence immediately.

The disease management area encompasses the area enclosed by the R81, the R36, N1 and the R524 roads. The exact boundaries of this area will be published in the government gazette.

"No movement of cloven-hoofed animals is allowed within, into or out of this area - complete standstill," the department said.