South Africa

SA is sitting on a sexually transmitted time-bomb

14 January 2019 - 07:00 By Sipokazi Fokazi
Chlamydia can be diagnosed with a blood test.
Image: 123rf/Jarun Ontakrai

Nosipho Mavubengwana was so desperate to keep her boyfriend that she continued to have unprotected sex with him even after being diagnosed with four sexually transmitted infections.

When she gave him a letter from the clinic inviting him for treatment, he refused to go.

She is one of hundreds of thousands of young women caught up in a silent epidemic of sexually transmitted infections that make them prone to HIV and put them at heightened risk of cancer and infertility.

  For more on this article, please visit Times Select.

