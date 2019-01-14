South Africa

Tributes pour in for 'visionary' KZN EMS college principal Pradeep Ashokcoomar

14 January 2019 - 17:56 By Ernest Mabuza
Pradeep Ashokcoomar, head of the KwaZulu-Natal EMS college, died on January 13 2019
Pradeep Ashokcoomar, head of the KwaZulu-Natal EMS college, died on January 13 2019
Image: KZN EMS

Pradeep Ashokcoomar, 48, the principal of the KwaZulu-Natal department of health’s emergency medical services (EMS) college at McCord’s Hospital in Durban, died on Sunday night following an illness.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo expressed his deepest condolences to Ashokcoomar's family.

Three years ago, Ashokcoomar received accolades at the MEC’s annual service excellence awards for his research into the emergency transportation of sick newborn children from rural areas, including the equipment and specialised care that they need.

He had recently completed a PhD on the same subject and had a master’s degree of technology in emergency medical care and rescue (2012); a bachelor of technology degree in emergency medical care (2010); and a national diploma in emergency medical care and rescue (2008).

"We are saddened by the passing of Mr Ashokcoomar. He has been doing a remarkable job leading the KZN EMS College. The fact that he was an exemplary leader was attested to by the accolade he won recently," Dhlomo said.

He said Ashokcoomar clearly had a hunger for knowledge and self-development, so that he could impact positively on those around him, as well as the public at large.

Ashokcoomar who had been principal of the college since 2014, joined the ambulance service 30 years ago.

"He was a go-getter, a visionary who wanted to take EMS into the future. He always motivated those he came across, even if he didn’t know them.  It’s a real loss to the EMS community," said KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

Ashokcoomar is survived by his wife and daughter.

MORE

KZN paramedic stabbed as he reports for work

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo has strongly condemned an attack on a paramedic who was stabbed multiple times as he reported for duty.
News
15 days ago

Two killed as bakkie carrying 27 people overturns near Port Shepstone

Two people were killed when a bakkie carrying 27 people overturned near Port Shepstone in southern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday morning.
News
13 days ago

British tourists killed in KZN accident were related to Queen Elizabeth: report

A British mother and child who were killed on Friday in a crash on the N2 at Zinkwazi‚ about an hour north of Durban‚ were related to Queen ...
News
5 months ago

Most read

  1. Solidarity launches 'legal action' over Schweizer-Reneke teacher's suspension South Africa
  2. Alleged Betty's Bay 'fire starter' a known troublemaker South Africa
  3. Fastjet cancels flights as Zimbabwe unrest continues countrywide Africa
  4. eThekwini mayor sends condolences after UK mayor's scuba diving death South Africa
  5. WATCH | 'I don't know how I'm going to get home': Zimbabweans stranded as ... Africa

Latest Videos

Football world pays tribute to legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga
Mental evaluation for Witbank mom who allegedly killed her four children
X