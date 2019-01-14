Tributes pour in for 'visionary' KZN EMS college principal Pradeep Ashokcoomar

Pradeep Ashokcoomar, 48, the principal of the KwaZulu-Natal department of health’s emergency medical services (EMS) college at McCord’s Hospital in Durban, died on Sunday night following an illness.

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo expressed his deepest condolences to Ashokcoomar's family.

Three years ago, Ashokcoomar received accolades at the MEC’s annual service excellence awards for his research into the emergency transportation of sick newborn children from rural areas, including the equipment and specialised care that they need.

He had recently completed a PhD on the same subject and had a master’s degree of technology in emergency medical care and rescue (2012); a bachelor of technology degree in emergency medical care (2010); and a national diploma in emergency medical care and rescue (2008).

"We are saddened by the passing of Mr Ashokcoomar. He has been doing a remarkable job leading the KZN EMS College. The fact that he was an exemplary leader was attested to by the accolade he won recently," Dhlomo said.

He said Ashokcoomar clearly had a hunger for knowledge and self-development, so that he could impact positively on those around him, as well as the public at large.

Ashokcoomar who had been principal of the college since 2014, joined the ambulance service 30 years ago.

"He was a go-getter, a visionary who wanted to take EMS into the future. He always motivated those he came across, even if he didn’t know them. It’s a real loss to the EMS community," said KZN EMS spokesperson Robert McKenzie.

Ashokcoomar is survived by his wife and daughter.