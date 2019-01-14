South Africa

Woman plunges to her death from Durban high-rise

14 January 2019 - 13:14 By JEFF WICKS
Paramedics and police search and rescue unit officers recovered the body of a woman who plunged from a high-rise building in the Durban city centre on Sunday night.
A woman plunged to her death from a high-rise block in the Durban city centre on Sunday night.

Her bloodied body landed on the first floor awning of the building on Dr Yusuf Dadoo Street.

Personnel from the police’s search and rescue unit were called to the scene to recover her body, setting up a rope system to lower it to the pavement below.

Police will now investigate whether or not the woman jumped from a window or was pushed.

Police spokeswoman Col Thembeka Mbele said that detectives had registered an inquest docket and that the circumstances surrounding her death are still being investigated.

