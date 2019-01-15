Family of Rwandan spy boss murdered in Sandton vows to keep on fighting

AFP reported in 2014 that Patrick was close to Rwandan president Paul Kagame for a long time. Patrick was the head of external intelligence for around a decade before being demoted to the army spokesman. He was arrested later and jailed. He was stripped of his rank of colonel in 2006 and went into exile in 2007.

Patrick’s nephew, David Batenga, now lives in SA and says he is "always scared".

"We are always looking over our shoulders. It’s never been easy, but there’s nothing you can do," Batenga said. "If someone has the nerve or the strength to kill another person in another country, regardless of where you go, you will be found anyway if they want to kill you."

The inquest into Patrick’s death is due to start at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said they have 47 witnesses lined up.

Leah and Batenga said they would be disappointed if the inquest uncovered the individuals responsible but no political connection to the Rwandan government.

"We are very hopeful that we will find justice, and we'll not rest. We'll keep pushing, so even if the verdict comes out and it's not what you [sic] want to hear, because some of us know the facts, and we hope that those facts will be heard by the right courts," Batenga said.

Leah confirmed she would testify in the inquest.