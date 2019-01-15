'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher

The North West teacher at the centre of South Africa's latest race battle has come out guns blazing in defence of her name and the children she teaches.

Fighting back tears as she read out a statement in Pretoria on Tuesday, Elana Barkhuizen told a media conference that she was a "good teacher".

"I am Elana Barkhuizen. I am a mother. I am a woman. I am a teacher.

"People who know me say I am a good teacher. People who know me fight to have their children in my class. People who know me know that I put my whole heart into my work for my learners," she said.

Barkhuizen was suspended last week after photographs went viral on social media showing four black grade R children sitting separately from their white Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke classmates on their first day of school.

The children were in the class of a fellow teacher, with Barkhuzien taking the photographs for a parents-teacher WhatsApp group.

Declining to take questions because of looming legal action to have her suspension lifted, Barkhuizen read out a statement saying that she was determined to clear her name.

"I will walk this path, and win. I am a good teacher. Since I can remember, it has been my dream to teach small children. It is often a thankless profession, but I am paid in smiles, kisses and hugs.

"My job is not politics, but teaching."