Friday is D-Day for Gauteng parents to accept placements at schools

Gauteng parents have until Friday to accept offers of placements at schools or they will forfeit the spots, the education department said on Tuesday.

"The Gauteng department of education urges parents to note that placements offered will be forfeited on Friday 18 January 2019 and as such all parents that were offered space must visit their schools to urgently finalise the process," the department said.

The department said it had received 282,823 early applications between April and May last year and 37,826 late applications in November.

"This translates to a total 320,649 applications (Grade 1: 172,205 and Grade 8: 148,444); and reflects an increase of 11,894 applications when compared to the total of 308,755 applicants received by the fourth day of the 2018 academic year."

The department said it had complied with the obligation of ensuring that every child in Gauteng has been offered space for learning.

"Parents are encouraged to send children to schools which allocated them space accordingly. Help desks at head office and district offices are available to assist parents on weekdays from 8am to 4pm as from Monday January 7 to Friday January 18."