South Africa

IN FULL | 'I am a good teacher': read Elana Barkhuizen's statement on THAT 'racist' photo

15 January 2019 - 12:29 By TimesLIVE
Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen addresses a joint press conference with trade union Solidarity in Centurion on January 15 2019. Solidarity announced legal action was to be taken to have Barkhuizen's 'unlawful' suspension lifted.
Image: Alon Skuy

Elana Barkhuizen, the teacher at the centre of the racism storm at a North West primary school, has released a statement about the viral photo that led to her suspension.

At a joint press conference with Solidarity on Tuesday, where they announced their intention to fight her suspension, Barkhuizen read the prepared speech.

Barkhuizen was suspended on Thursday January 10 after a photo showing four black children sitting at a separate table behind a door, away from white pupils in their Grade R class at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke, went viral.

The school last week dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

Trade union Solidarity said the suspension was illegal, and said it would take legal action to have it lifted as a matter of urgency.

Read Barkhuizen's full statement here:

