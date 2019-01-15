South Africa

KZN mother 'sent video of herself choking her toddler' to child's father

15 January 2019 - 12:19 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
A KwaZulu-Natal toddler is in his father's custody after his mother was arrested for allegedly choking and beating him and sending a video of the abuse to the father.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 21-year-old Newcastle mother who allegedly recorded herself choking and beating her toddler son will spend the next few days behind bars before she makes a bid for bail.

The woman, who is in custody, was arrested by the Newcastle family violence, child protection and sexual offences unit (FCS) last week, after she sent two videos to the child’s father, which allegedly showed her abusing the two-year-old.

The woman, who was charged with attempted murder, appeared briefly in the Newcastle Magistrate's Court on January 10.

"The matter was remanded to January 21 for a formal bail application," said Col Thembeka Mbele, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson.

"It is alleged that on January 8, the complainant recorded herself assaulting and strangling her son."

Mbele said the video showed the child struggling to breath and "crying beyond control".

"The matter was reported to the Newcastle FCS who immediately opened a case and arrested the suspect. The child was taken to hospital and is reported to be well."

He has been placed in his father’s care.

Another KwaZulu-Natal mother was arrested by police on Monday after she allegedly dumped her one-day-old baby in a dustbin.

"Verulam police were contacted and the baby was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Mbele said police were investigating a case of child abandonment against the 31-year-old woman, who was expected to appear in court soon.

