South Africa

Military man arrested over job scam

15 January 2019 - 10:35 By Nonkululeko Njilo


Image: GALLO/GETTY IMAGES

A warrant officer in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been arrested for allegedly running a job scam.

“Following a rapid joint investigation between the Military Police and Defence Intelligence Divisions of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) into alleged job scam and defrauding activities, a sting operation has resulted in an arrest of a suspect, who is a Warrant Officer,” said defence force spokesperson, Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi.

The officer was nabbed on Friday after a tip-off from victims in Tshwane, he said in a statement.   

The suspect is expected to appear before the Court of Military Justice on Tuesday, 15 January 2019.   

“The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member, no matter the rank, will be tolerated in this organisation,” Mgobozi said.

