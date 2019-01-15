Murder by poisoning on the rise in Mpumalanga, say cops

Mpumalanga police have expressed concern over the growing number of poisoning incidents that have occurred around the province recently.

In one of the latest incidents, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend and her family.

He made a brief appearance in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on Thursday January 10 and has been remanded in custody to stand trial on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder, said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"It is alleged that on 31 December 2018, the suspect called his girlfriend, who is also one of the victims, to collect grilled chicken wings from his place. (She) arrived home and shared the wings with some of her family members, including her seven-year-old sister."

Police said the suspect later called to confirm if they had eaten the chicken, and the family confirmed they had done so.

The girlfriend went to bed shortly afterwards, only to be woken up by her sister, complaining of severe stomach cramps.