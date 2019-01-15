Murder by poisoning on the rise in Mpumalanga, say cops
Mpumalanga police have expressed concern over the growing number of poisoning incidents that have occurred around the province recently.
In one of the latest incidents, a 40-year-old man was arrested for allegedly trying to kill his girlfriend and her family.
He made a brief appearance in the KwaMhlanga Magistrate's Court on Thursday January 10 and has been remanded in custody to stand trial on charges of murder and two counts of attempted murder, said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.
"It is alleged that on 31 December 2018, the suspect called his girlfriend, who is also one of the victims, to collect grilled chicken wings from his place. (She) arrived home and shared the wings with some of her family members, including her seven-year-old sister."
Police said the suspect later called to confirm if they had eaten the chicken, and the family confirmed they had done so.
The girlfriend went to bed shortly afterwards, only to be woken up by her sister, complaining of severe stomach cramps.
"She was immediately rushed to hospital, however, was certified dead on arrival," said Hlathi.
The girlfriend also fell ill shortly thereafter. She was treated and later discharged. Police investigations revealed that the meat might have been poisoned.
The suspect has been charged in connection with the death of the seven-year-old child as well as the attempted murder of his girlfriend and another relative who had eaten the chicken. He will return to court on January 18 for a formal bail application.
A 24-year-old Witbank woman has been sent for medical observation after she was accused of killing her four children.
Zinhle Maditla from the Klarinet area is alleged to have poisoned her children, aged 11 months and eight, on December 27. The children's decomposed bodies were found three days later, wrapped in blankets in their home.
"In December last year, 2018, another woman is reported to have poisoned three of her children in Moroka, Gauteng, and ran to hide at Vosman, Witbank," said Hlathi.
"Two of the children died while one survived," Hlathi added.
The woman was arrested and taken back to Gauteng, where she is set to face charges.