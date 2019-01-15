Overloaded by 25 tons! Cape Town truck driver fined R42,000

A truck stopped by Cape Town traffic cops at the weekend turned out to be overloaded by at least 25 tons.

A member of the city council road haulage unit sent the suspicious truck from Paarden Island to the nearby N7 weighbridge, mayoral committee member JP Smith said on Tuesday.

"En route to the weighbridge, two tyres burst but the officer insisted that the vehicle owner repair the tyres so they could proceed to the weighbridge," he said.