'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school

The Masakhaneni High School – beset by staff faction fighting and criminal elements within the student body – is on the brink of crisis just five days into the new school year.

This was the assertion of co-operative governance and traditional affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube, who visited the school in KwaMakhutha on Tuesday as part of a school functionality programme run by the provincial legislature.

"The main thing that is collapsing education here is personal interests and nothing else, and that is what closes the gates here. We should not tolerate this," she said during a stakeholder engagement session.

"The future of this community is being collapsed because we are failing these children," she added.

The school was closed in August last year after a fatal double stabbing in a scuffle over a cellphone.