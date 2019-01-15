Rampant gang wars in the spotlight as child is shot in Cape Town suburb

Children are known for dodging and ducking skipping ropes on the streets, but in Cape Town’s Bokmakierie suburb they dodge and duck bullets.

Six-year-old Brionay Julies is in excruciating pain at the Red Cross Hospital. She had been sent to a local shop and was shot at the gate when she returned.

On top of the burden of poverty that her unemployed parents bear, they constantly worry about their children’s safety.

Police minister Bheki Cele visited the family in their two-roomed backyard shack, which is home to two adults and six children. The family relies on a meagre child support grant, from which they have to fork out R300 for rent.

Brionay’s mother, Gail, 41, narrated the ordeal.

"Brionay came running in and said her friend hit her with a brick," said Gail.

"We pulled her pants down and realised she had been shot. She was in shock. I asked my cousin to call an ambulance and when I went outside I saw a police car. They rushed me and the child to Red Cross Hospital."