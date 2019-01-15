Schweizer-Reneke teacher told of her suspension a minute before official announcement

The first that Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke grade R teacher Elana Barkhuizen - who is at the centre of South Africa's latest racial furore - knew of her suspension was a telephone call from her principal. Exactly a minute later, North West Education MEC Sello Lehari announced to the country that she had been suspended.

Barkhuizen, who has taught at the school for two years, was suspended last week Wednesday after photographs she took showing four black children sitting apart from their white classmates, in another grade R teacher's class, went viral on social media.

Barkhuizen sent the photographs to a parents-teachers WhatsApp group to show the parents how their children were experiencing their first day of school. The photograph showing the children separated was one of four photographs which Barkhuizen took. The other three photographs show the children integrated and mingling with each other at their school desks.

The Solidarity trade union is now challenging her suspension and the way it was done.

The union says that it was not within North West education MEC Sello Lehari's powers to suspend Barkhuizen as she was employed by the school governing body [SGB] and not by the provincial education department.

Solidarity's Dirk Herman, speaking at a press conference in Pretoria on Tuesday January 15, said no proper reason had been given for Barkhuizen's suspension.

"The closest thing that we have received to an explanation is a one-line message saying that she has been suspended with full pay. It does not say why."

He said the other grade R teacher, in whose class the children were photographed, had not been suspended.

"I doubt she even will be suspended as the department has said they will decide only once their investigation is done. This is ironic given that Barkhuizen was suspended before the investigation even began.

"This leaves the question, why is Barkhuizen still suspended?"

Herman said it was clear Barkhuizen was a "sacrifical lamb".