Security regulator to conduct 'full probe' into Clifton Beach incident

The Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA) announced on Monday that it had decided to institute a full-scale investigation into the role played by a private security company in removing people from a beach in Cape Town last month.

PSiRA said following the incident – which took place at Clifton's Fourth Beach on December 23 2018 – that it had launched an investigation into the role played by Professional Protective Alternatives (PPA), a security company.

The City of Cape Town announced on December 24 that it was also investigating allegations that PPA had contravened its mandate by instructing people to leave the beach after dark.

The regulatory authority said the investigation into PPA had been concluded, but that it had decided that more information was required.

PSiRA said due to additional statements received from eyewitnesses and complainants with intimate knowledge of the incident, the regulatory authority was compelled to institute a full-scale investigation, which included obtaining affidavits from members of the public in relation to the allegations and the actual sequence of events that took place on the day.

“We are determined to go to the bottom of this matter without fear or favour and we would like to urge members of the public to be patient with our further investigation as we look at all the angles that were at play, we intend to leave no stone unturned,” said Mmatlou Sebogodi, PSiRA's acting CEO.

Sebogodi said PSiRA was hard at work on the matter. She appealed to the public to allow the investigating team the necessary time to complete the investigation to ensure that nothing hampered its preliminary findings.

“We commit to issue a detailed final statement in due course.”