South Africa

Unclaimed R28m lotto win on the brink of being forfeited

15 January 2019 - 11:36 By Naledi Shange
A jackpot winner who bought a R15 ticket in Parow has only a few weeks to claim the R28m prize. Lotto file picture.
A jackpot winner who bought a R15 ticket in Parow has only a few weeks to claim the R28m prize. Lotto file picture.
Image: MARIANNE PRETORIUS

A South African who may be in the midst of the Janu-worry blues is apparently unaware that he or she is in fact a multi-millionaire.

But that person's fortune may soon change if the R28m lottery win from Ithuba is not claimed. Ithuba Lottery on Tuesday said the winner had until February 13 to come forward.

"The ticket was bought at Shoprite Checkers in Sanlam Centre, Parow, in Cape Town. The player used a Quick Pick selection method, with a ticket wager of R15," said Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi.

Said Koloi: "R28m is a life-changing amount of money. We hope that the player will respond to our efforts in trying to find him or her as we are ready to assist."

But what happens if the deadline comes and goes? 

Hard luck, says Ithuba.

"Should the ticket expire, the money will be donated to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund to be used for charity," the company said.

Winners who have not claimed their prizes are urged to contact the lottery offices on 0800 484 822.

Winning the Lotto has 'uplifted' the dignity of a jobless Soweto man

An unmarried father of three who has been unemployed for years got an unexpected surprise when he checked his Lotto ticket.
News
14 days ago

Ka-ching! 5 South Africans who hit the Lotto jackpot this year

Ever dreamed of winning the lotto, quitting your job, and buying that dream house? Well that's exactly what these jackpot winners did when they found ...
News
21 days ago

Most read

  1. 'Divisive hate gang' denounced by Schweizer-Reneke teacher South Africa
  2. Social media blackout in Zimbabwe as state threatens to shut internet Africa
  3. 'Personal interests' collapsing education at Durban high school South Africa
  4. Massive crocodile devours scientist alive in Indonesia World
  5. 'I will clear my name': Schweizer-Reneke teacher plans legal action with union South Africa

Latest Videos

Bloody clothes, drug dealers and ex-gangsters: Cape Town's GDTT storms homes in ...
Fuel price hike sparks protests in Zimbabwe
X