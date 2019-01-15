Unclaimed R28m lotto win on the brink of being forfeited

A South African who may be in the midst of the Janu-worry blues is apparently unaware that he or she is in fact a multi-millionaire.

But that person's fortune may soon change if the R28m lottery win from Ithuba is not claimed. Ithuba Lottery on Tuesday said the winner had until February 13 to come forward.

"The ticket was bought at Shoprite Checkers in Sanlam Centre, Parow, in Cape Town. The player used a Quick Pick selection method, with a ticket wager of R15," said Ithuba spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi.

Said Koloi: "R28m is a life-changing amount of money. We hope that the player will respond to our efforts in trying to find him or her as we are ready to assist."

But what happens if the deadline comes and goes?

Hard luck, says Ithuba.

"Should the ticket expire, the money will be donated to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund to be used for charity," the company said.

Winners who have not claimed their prizes are urged to contact the lottery offices on 0800 484 822.