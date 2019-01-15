Vusi Pikoli to head up risk and compliance at ailing SAA

In 2009, parliament fired Pikoli, after a recommendation by then president Kgalema Motlanthe. Pikoli claimed that he was removed because he was pushing for the prosecution of former police commissioner Jackie Selebi.

He has also been the director-general in the department of justice and constitutional development, and has private-sector experience as a director and head of forensic investigations.

Pikoli has aviation industry exposure through his involvement in reinsurance of aircraft fleets while working for an insurance company, SAA said. He will take up his new role at SAA on February 1 and will report to group CEO Vuyani Jarana.

"The appointment of advocate Pikoli is as important as it is significant in demonstrating our resolve to bringing capacity to the executive team to execute on our turnaround strategy with much urgency," SAA spokesperson Tlali Tlali said.

He added that SAA had made it one of its priorities to cleanse the organisation of corruption.