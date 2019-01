A CCTV camera in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, captured a man wielding a broken bottle attempting to rob another man on the street.

The footage, obtained by Intelligence Bureau SA from Bad Boyz CCTV, then shows the robbed man retaliate and surprise the armed robber with a lightning punch.

Passers-by come to the aide of the victim and a vicious attack results in the would-be robber being apprehended.