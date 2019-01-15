South Africa

WATCH | Fiery death: Mob sets alleged robber on fire in Joburg

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS

15 January 2019 - 15:22 By Nonkululeko Njilo

A man has been torched to death and another hospitalised after being assaulted by a mob that accused the pair of robbing a woman of her handbag in Hillbrow, Johannesburg.

Police are investigating cases of murder and attempted murder after the gruesome attack by members of the community on Monday.

"Two men robbed a woman of her handbag at Hillbrow and people chased and caught them and unfortunately applied mob justice," said police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele.

"The first suspect was set on fire and later died in hospital. The second person is still in hospital, injured."

No arrests have been made yet, said Makhubele.

