South Africa

WATCH LIVE | North West teacher speaks out on THAT 'racist' photo

Editor's note: This live stream is due to begin at 12pm

15 January 2019 - 11:55 By TimesLIVE

The teacher at the centre of the racism storm at a North West primary school is holding a joint press conference with Solidarity to announce her intention to fight her suspension.

Grade R teacher Elana Barkhuizen was suspended on Thursday January 10 after a photo showing four black children sitting at a separate table behind a door away from white pupils in their Grade R class at Laërskool Schweizer-Reneke went viral.

The school last week dismissed any allegations of discrimination or racism at the school.

Trade union Solidarity says it believes the suspension is illegal, and will take legal action to have it lifted. The union said it would also announce what steps it would take following action by North West education MEC Sello Lehari.

Solidarity chief executive Dirk Hermann said Lehari’s "hasty and populist" actions had led to Barkhuizen’s unlawful suspension "while she was innocent".

