Why was Roedean’s principal suspended? The truth is starting to emerge

15 January 2019 - 06:07 By Prega Govender
The chairperson of the board at a Johannesburg private school is keeping mum about the reason for the principal’s suspension.

Audrey Mothupi has informed teachers and pupils of Roedean that the headmaster, Murray Thomas, had been suspended with immediate effect.

But she is adamant that Thomas’s suspension was not linked to two controversial incidents in 2018.

