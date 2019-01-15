South Africa

Wine estate adds bokkies to its bouquet of attractions

15 January 2019 - 12:19 By Dave Chambers
Bontebok have purplish highlights on their sleek chocolate-brown coats, a white rump patch, and a white facial blaze.
Image: Vergelegen

Nine bontebok have been born at a Cape wine estate this summer, boosting the herd roaming its 3,000ha to 50.

Vergelegen, in Somerset West, began with 13 bontebok a decade ago, and its herd now consists of three breeding groups of one ram and up to eight ewes.

Estate environment manager Eben Olderwagen said another group of five young rams travels together, after being chased out of one of the groups, and more young rams roam the property in small groups of two or three.

One of the bontebok breeding groups at Vergelegen with their offspring.
Image: Eben Olderwagen

Vergelegen's new additions are among between 2,500 and 3,000 bontebok in the world. The animals once roamed the southern Cape in large numbers, but hunting reduced them to only 17. 

The estate's first bontebok were transferred from the Cape Town's Helderberg nature reserve, which was becoming overpopulated with the species.

"There was insufficient grazing to support all the animals," said Vergelegen CEO Don Tooth.

"Some mineral deficiencies, especially zinc and possibly copper, were also becoming apparent. The animals were captured and transferred to us with the understanding that nine antelope would always belong to the city."

Olderwagen said the herd roamed freely. "I monitor them and if we note something is wrong we arrange for treatment, but other than this, they look after themselves."

