Wine estate adds bokkies to its bouquet of attractions

Nine bontebok have been born at a Cape wine estate this summer, boosting the herd roaming its 3,000ha to 50.

Vergelegen, in Somerset West, began with 13 bontebok a decade ago, and its herd now consists of three breeding groups of one ram and up to eight ewes.

Estate environment manager Eben Olderwagen said another group of five young rams travels together, after being chased out of one of the groups, and more young rams roam the property in small groups of two or three.