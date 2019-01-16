Bosasa spent between R4m and R6m a month on bribes, Angelo Agrizzi tells state capture inquiry

Corruption-accused company Bosasa spent R4m-R6m a month on bribing officials "to do what we want" and granting it government contracts and tenders, the Zondo commission into state capture heard on Wednesday.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi testified how cash amounting to millions would be kept in a vault on the Bosasa premises and accessed for cash payments to government officials.

"Directors will come and ask [Bosasa CEO] Gavin Watson for money to sort this one out or pay bribes. Gavin used to go to a safe in a walk-in vault [to get the money],” Agrizzi said under oath.