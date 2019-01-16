South Africa

Do you sympathise with the Schweizer-Reneke teacher? Mzansi responds

16 January 2019 - 10:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen cried during a press conference.
Image: Alon Skuy

Elana Barkhuizen, the suspended Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher, continues to dominate conversation after she gave her version of events around a controversial picture of young children at the school.

Barkhuizen said at a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, that she had taken the picture and sent it to a parent-teacher chat group. The picture showed black children seated separately from white children and, after going viral, caused widespread anger and condemnation. 

In a statement released by the school's governing body earlier this week, it refuted claims of racism and said the picture did not represent the ethos of the school.

The teacher is challenging her suspension and said at a press conference, where she was represented by trade union Solidarity, that she is "a good teacher."

"My job is not politics, but teaching. My profession is love for children, just because they are children."

Barkhuizen's decision to speak out was met with mixed reaction, with some saying the wrong teacher had been fingered as she was not the person who had separated the children, while others claimed she was not remorseful and should have intervened.

