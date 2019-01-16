Do you sympathise with the Schweizer-Reneke teacher? Mzansi responds
Elana Barkhuizen, the suspended Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke teacher, continues to dominate conversation after she gave her version of events around a controversial picture of young children at the school.
Barkhuizen said at a press conference on Tuesday, January 15, that she had taken the picture and sent it to a parent-teacher chat group. The picture showed black children seated separately from white children and, after going viral, caused widespread anger and condemnation.
In a statement released by the school's governing body earlier this week, it refuted claims of racism and said the picture did not represent the ethos of the school.
The teacher is challenging her suspension and said at a press conference, where she was represented by trade union Solidarity, that she is "a good teacher."
"My job is not politics, but teaching. My profession is love for children, just because they are children."
Barkhuizen's decision to speak out was met with mixed reaction, with some saying the wrong teacher had been fingered as she was not the person who had separated the children, while others claimed she was not remorseful and should have intervened.
I would like to get #ElanaBarkhuizen to trend - for the correct reasons: that she stands up against race bullies, and she fights against opportunists that harm her school children. She is of the quality that would've transversed the Drakensberg barefoot for freedom. You go girl!— Blackadaisical Francois le Roux (@fleroux13) January 16, 2019
This whole thing has been blown out of proportion by trendy SJWs virtue signalling and wanting to be wokest of them all. Give Elana Barkhuizen her job back, we have bigger problems in this country.— Respecting Waman (@Adrian_Gooner) January 15, 2019
It is really sad how the teacher lost the opportunity to have all those kids excited by the diversity of their classroom. But instead taught them segregation(black kids now know where they sit & white kids now know they sit on the other side - thanks to teacher #ElanaBarkhuizen).— ZOLA LENA (@KxngLena) January 16, 2019
I proudly support #ElanaBarkhuizen— Leon (@VanniePlaas) January 11, 2019
You helped little ones through gr R who could not even speak afr or English. You gave them food when there was nothing for them to eat. Stand tall, lift your head up and be proud.#SchweizerReneke
This is #ElanaBarkhuizen; the unrepentant white Afrikaner racist teacher & racism advocate from #SchweizerReneke who separated black and whites kids in her Grade 1 Class in the North West Province, South Africa.#KnowRacistsInYourCountry pic.twitter.com/3RBJHQRc4Y— Uncle Sammy🇿🇦 (@MashSammy) January 16, 2019
I’m not sure but I hope she can. I believe she and the school are victims and were bullied by the department.— Kev (@djkevking) January 15, 2019