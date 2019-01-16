South Africa

Gerrie Nel wants trial, not inquest, into Rwandan spy boss death

16 January 2019 - 13:48 By Nico Gous
Former Rwandan intelligence boss colonel Patrick Karegeya was murdered in his room in the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on December 31 2013.
Former Rwandan intelligence boss colonel Patrick Karegeya was murdered in his room in the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on December 31 2013.
Image: Alexander Joe/AFP

The delay in prosecuting the suspects and only starting a judicial inquest five years after the murder of a former Rwandan spy boss, shows there was a cover-up.

That is what advocate Gerrie Nel argued on behalf of the family of ex-Rwandan colonel Patrick Karegeya in the Randburg magistrate’s court in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

“This inquest now is a cover-up to disguise the inability or prohibition of the NPA (National Prosecuting Authority) or the SA Police Service (SAPS) to deal with this particular assassination.”

Karegeya was strangled in his hotel room in the Michelangelo Hotel in Sandton, Johannesburg, on December 31 2013.

AFP reported in 2014 that Karegeya was close to Rwandan president Paul Kagame for a long time. Karegeya was the head of external intelligence for around a decade before being demoted to army spokesperson. He was later arrested and jailed. He was stripped of his rank of colonel in 2006 and went into exile in 2007.

Family of Rwandan spy boss murdered in Sandton vows to keep on fighting

The judicial inquest into her husband’s death is something Leah Karegeya and her family will be attending to “defend the rights and the vision of my ...
News
20 hours ago

Nel wants the NPA and the court to stop the inquest and investigate it as a criminal matter.

He said the case dockets shows the delay is “inexplicable”.

“One is left to make the irresistible inference of political meddling or a prohibition to proficiently investigate the identified perpetrators,” Nel said in court documents.

Nel said the last witness statement was taken in April 2015. The lead investigator identified the suspects as four Rwandan citizens in a statement on January 8 2014, just over a week after the murder.

According to Nel, the lead investigator said in a statement that they left SA on January 1 2014.

Nel said: “The institution of an inquest must be an indication that an investigation has been completed. We are convinced that the investigating officer will have to admit that there is outstanding investigation to be done.”

Rwandan hitman with a heart to be sent packing

An agent of Rwanda's intelligence services, who had a change of heart after being sent to South Africa to allegedly kill members of that country's ...
News
1 year ago

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba said the director of public prosecutions had advised in a letter dated June 5 2018 that the NPA declines to prosecute.

“This court has no jurisdiction in making of that respect (instituting a criminal investigation) as the National Prosecuting Authority, as given by his powers of the National Prosecuting Act, has already made a decision.”

Speaking outside court, NPA spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane denied the allegations of a cover-up or political meddling.

Karegeya's widow Leah now lives in the US. She attended Wednesday's hearing in Johannesburg.

The former colonel's nephew, David Batenga, now lives in SA and said on Tuesday that the family wants to find justice.

“We’ll keep pushing, so even if the verdict comes out and it's not what you [sic] want to hear, because some of us know the facts, and we hope that those facts will be heard by the right courts.”

The inquest resumes on Monday.

READ MORE:

The high price of stability

Paul Kagame, Rwanda's order-obsessed president, is fond of palm trees. Every boulevard in his capital, Kigali, is bisected by them.
Ideas
1 year ago

Promises have come to naught in Karegeya case

Investigations into the assassination of former Rwandan intelligence chief Patrick Karegeya are at a ''sensitive" stage. His family have been ...
News
3 years ago

Most read

  1. Schools in the news for all the wrong reasons South Africa
  2. 'Rolex Gang' duo arrested - with cocaine, sub-machine gun and Okapi knifes South Africa
  3. Gerrie Nel wants trial, not inquest, into Rwandan spy boss death South Africa
  4. Dumped bin bag baby's mother was depressed South Africa
  5. Mexican president took $100m bribe from drug lord El Chapo, trial hears World

Latest Videos

CCTV footage shows gunmen entering Nairobi hotel before attack
Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
X