KeepItOn: Keep internet on, is plea to Zimbwabwe government

The Right2 Know campaign has co-signed a letter from more than 20 organisations calling on the government of Zimbabwe to restore access to internet and social media.

The letter addressed to the minister of communication, technology and cyber security with the hash tag #KeepItOn, reads: "We are writing to urgently request that you ensure the stability and openness of the internet in Zimbabwe."

The shutdown came as locals took to the streets in protest against a petrol price increase.

The organisations that signed the letter say they represent 170 organisations in more than 60 countries. They say the crisis will be exacerbated by the internet shutdown.

The shutdown, according to the organisations, also prevents journalists and media houses from doing their jobs.