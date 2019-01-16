Principal charged for making children strip half-naked at Limpopo school

The Limpopo health department on Wednesday gave counselling to a group of learners who were allegedly made to strip half-naked and paraded before their classmates at Ntwampe Secondary High School in Sekhukhune.

The punishment was reportedly given by their principal after the children failed to bring their calculators to class last week.

The department of health's Sekhukhune district sent a team of clinical psychologists to the school to help the pupils who stripped, those who were subjected to seeing fellow learners naked, and teachers who had to deal with the situation, the health department said.

Brig Motlafela Mojapelo told TimesLIVE that a case of public indecency had been opened against the principal.

"We have taken statements from those involved," he said.

The case has since been referred to the director of public prosecutions.

It was not immediately clear whether any action had been taken against the principal by the education department, which could not be reached for comment.