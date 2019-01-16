South Africa

Roodepoort woman strangled to death in home robbery

16 January 2019 - 10:31 By Nonkululeko Njilo
A 56-year-old woman was attacked, robbed and strangled to death at her Roodepoort home.
A 56-year-old woman was attacked, robbed and strangled to death at her Roodepoort home.
Image: bwylezich / 123RF Stock Photo

Police are appealing to the community of Roodepoort for information that could lead to arrests after a 56-year-old woman was attacked, robbed and strangled to death at her home on Tuesday. 

“The incident happened in broad daylight. The suspects entered the house, robbed the woman and strangled her,” said police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele.      

Makhubele said two television sets were found outside the woman’s home and investigation on what else was stolen was ongoing.  

No arrests have been made.

Shock over cold-blooded killing of KZN nurse during house robbery

KZN health MEC Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo has expressed shock at the cold-blooded killing of a 46-year old nurse at her home in Melmoth on Sunday.
News
27 days ago

Elderly couple killed by lightning in Eastern Cape

Two people were killed after being struck by lightning in a village in Ngqamakhwe, Eastern Cape, said police spokesperson Capt Jackson Manatha.
News
18 days ago

Man arrested after 92-year-old granny murdered in her bed

A 92-year-old woman has been strangled to death‚ allegedly by a relative‚ Limpopo police said on Thursday.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. YouTube get stricter about pranks as risky memes rage World
  2. Do you sympathise with the Schweizer-Reneke teacher? Mzansi responds South Africa
  3. Man and woman arrested with explosives used in ATM bombings South Africa
  4. Roodepoort woman strangled to death in home robbery South Africa
  5. Zimbabwe security forces 'used live ammunition to disperse protesters' South Africa

Latest Videos

Somali Islamists claims deadly Kenya hotel attack
Hillbrow community mete out mob justice, set alleged robber alight
X