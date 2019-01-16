Schools in the news for all the wrong reasons

Schools are places of learning and development but in just a few weeks into the new year, these schools have made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke, North West

The excitement of first-time schoolgoers and their parents was short-lived at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke when it dominated news headlines a week ago. This after a teacher posted a picture which showed black and white children seated separately in a classroom.

The picture was widely shared across social media platforms and the school was accused of racism.

On Thursday, teaching and learning was disrupted following protests by political parties outside the school's premises.