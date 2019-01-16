South Africa

South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown

16 January 2019 - 08:40 By TimesLIVE
The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a clampdown on citizens by the military there.

"Consultations are taking place between diplomats. We’re confident measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation," said Ndivhuwo Mabaya, department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson.

This comes as Zimbabweans are protesting the collapse of their economy and the massive fuel hike imposed on them over the weekend. 

An internet blackout was imposed by the Zimbabwean government on Tuesday, a day after a three-day national shutdown was called by the country's largest trade union.

Lawyer Doug Coltart managed to tweet overnight, sharing a photograph of soldiers going door to door.

Other Zimbabweans have also managed to tweet their concern at unfolding events.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning the terror attack on a Kenya hotel on Tuesday afternoon.

"South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the government and the people of Kenya. South Africa extends its condolences to the bereaved and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," the presidency said in a statement.

No South African citizen has been reported injured in the attack.

The South African High Commission in Nairobi is monitoring the situation and interacting with authorities.

Ramaphosa added: "On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, we send a message of support to the government and the people of Kenya."

