South Africa 'monitoring' Zimbabwe as troops mount clampdown
The South African government on Wednesday "noted protest action in Zimbabwe" and said it was monitoring the situation. This comes amid reports of a clampdown on citizens by the military there.
"Consultations are taking place between diplomats. We’re confident measures being taken by the Zimbabwean government will resolve the situation," said Ndivhuwo Mabaya, department of international relations and cooperation spokesperson.
This comes as Zimbabweans are protesting the collapse of their economy and the massive fuel hike imposed on them over the weekend.
An internet blackout was imposed by the Zimbabwean government on Tuesday, a day after a three-day national shutdown was called by the country's largest trade union.
Lawyer Doug Coltart managed to tweet overnight, sharing a photograph of soldiers going door to door.
📷 A brave soul managed to capture this photograph of the military operation currently underway in Harare’s high-density townships. Soliders are going door-to-door beating people. They’re taking people’s phones from them and detroying them. #Zimbabwe #ShutdownZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/Jwjfwsgg6v— Doug Coltart ✊🏽🇿🇼 (@DougColtart) January 15, 2019
Other Zimbabweans have also managed to tweet their concern at unfolding events.
While we wait for the President to speak, a possible humanitarian situation is unfolding in Zimbabwe. Internet shutdown followed by massive shootings. #ShutDownZimbabwe— 王子 名無し Anjeyo 🇰🇪 (@anj_116_) January 16, 2019
Verified info: @PastorEvanLive house is under attack from police. Lawyers in attendance, still no social media access. #shutdownzimbabwe #zimbabweshutdown #zimstayaway #zimbabwe@BBCAfrica @AlJazeera @simonallison @matigary @Wamagaisa @washingtonpost @mynassah— Martyn McGrath (@MartynMCGrath) January 16, 2019
#ShutDownZim Day 3. They shutdown internet so they can set soldiers armed with AK47s on poor citizens. This is from @edmnangagwa so called 2nd Republic GVT.@toddjmoss @KateHoeyMP @ewnupdates @Wamagaisa @ProfJNMoyo @CoryBooker pic.twitter.com/yQOhOitdxe— TeamPachedu (@PacheduZW) January 16, 2019
Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa issued a statement on Wednesday, condemning the terror attack on a Kenya hotel on Tuesday afternoon.
"South Africa condemns in the strongest possible terms the attacks on the government and the people of Kenya. South Africa extends its condolences to the bereaved and wishes those injured a speedy recovery," the presidency said in a statement.
No South African citizen has been reported injured in the attack.
The South African High Commission in Nairobi is monitoring the situation and interacting with authorities.
Ramaphosa added: "On behalf of the government and the people of South Africa, we send a message of support to the government and the people of Kenya."