Knifeman who attacked child in Western Cape mall linked to other attacks

A 47-year-old man who lurched at a little boy with a knife — and is being linked to two other random attacks on children — is scheduled to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

Police will oppose bail.

The boy, five, was nicked by the blade of the knife.

Sgt Noxolo Rwexana said the incident occurred at 9.15am on Monday at the Waterstone Village shopping centre in Somerset West. The boy's mother was walking with him and her baby. Both children were inside a shopping trolley with the five-year-old boy sitting in the front.

The assailant walked towards the trolley, took out a knife and made a stabbing motion towards the elder child's chest area.

Rwexana said: "The mother intervened, with security officials helping to apprehend the assailant, who is being held by Somerset West police."

Two other cases against the man have since surfaced, both involving young children, which are now under investigation.

On Saturday, the same man allegedly accosted a 10-year-old girl at the Spur at Waterstone Village.

"The family at that stage did not want to open a case against the man but have since, after the arrest of the suspect, come forward and reported the matter to police," said Rwexana.

On Friday, the same suspect allegedly assaulted a girl in the presence of her mother in Heldervue, Somerset West.

Police did not provide information on these assaults but eyewitnesses have taken to social media to say one girl was punched in the face by the suspect, whom they say has a mental illness.

The witnesses are calling for parents with knowledge of these and any other incidents to contact police.

The man has been charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and two charges of common assault.