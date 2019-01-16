Transport department has backlog of 300,000 driving licence cards

The department of transport has a backlog of 324,000 driving licence cards that are yet to be printed following delays caused by a labour dispute.

"Between July and December 2018, we have received more than a million card orders and have printed more than 700,000 cards,” said transport minister Blade Nzimande.

He said the 324,000 cards would be printed in the next three weeks.

Nzimande said he was monitoring a contingency plan to recover production time lost during the dispute with employees who were contracted to the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA).

"To recover the lost production time, the DLCA has been implementing a contingency plan to adhere to standard production practices and reduce the waiting period," Nzimande said.

The affected employees resumed duties in December, pending the finalisation of the dispute at the General Public Service Sector Bargaining Council (GPSSBC).

The dispute occurred during the annual production maintenance period when production machines were serviced, the department said.