South Africa

Was the right teacher suspended? The facts behind the finger-pointing

16 January 2019 - 06:05 By Graeme Hosken
Suspended Schweizer-Reneke teacher Elana Barkhuizen mops up her tears as she reads a statement on recent events at the town’s primary school. January 15, 2019
Image: Alon Skuy

The North West education department insisted on Tuesday that Schweizer-Reneke Grade R teacher Elana Barkhuizen would remain suspended despite claims that the wrong teacher had been sanctioned.

“It’s not like the MEC [Sello Lehari] had a crystal ball when he went to the school,” said Lehari’s spokesperson, Freddy Sepang, amid a charge by union Solidarity that Barkhuizen is a “sacrificial lamb”.

