Was the right teacher suspended? The facts behind the finger-pointing

The North West education department insisted on Tuesday that Schweizer-Reneke Grade R teacher Elana Barkhuizen would remain suspended despite claims that the wrong teacher had been sanctioned.

“It’s not like the MEC [Sello Lehari] had a crystal ball when he went to the school,” said Lehari’s spokesperson, Freddy Sepang, amid a charge by union Solidarity that Barkhuizen is a “sacrificial lamb”.