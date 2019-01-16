Wife hears husband's screams as 'buyers' murder him for motorbike

A man who offered his motorbike for sale on social media was murdered at his home by three men posing as buyers.

Chris Williams, from Mokopane, south of Polokwane, was 32 years old.

Within a day, Limpopo police made a breakthrough and arrested the suspected killers.

Williams was stabbed to death about 8.40pm on Monday by three men who came to his home at Kroompark suburb to view the bike, said the Limpopo police's Brig Motlafela Mojapelo.

"When the deceased went outside to show the men the bike, he was brutally attacked.

"His wife, who remained in the house, was alarmed by her husband's frantic screams and rushed outside. That's when she found her husband lying in a pool of blood."

Although police and medical emergency services were quickly alerted, Williams was declared dead.

The suspects had already fled, said Mojapelo.

A joint intelligence-driven operation was set in motion, leading to the arrests of the suspects on Tuesday night.

They were arrested at different locations around Ramokgopa village outside Mankweng, in the Botlokwa policing precinct.

Items seized included a brown Okapi knife, an axe, keys belonging to the vehicle owned by Williams, a cellphone and a silver grey Isuzu bakkie belonging to the father of one of the suspects.

The suspects, aged 21, 29 and 32, will soon appear in the Mokopane Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder.

Investigations are continuing.