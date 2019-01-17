Anti-apartheid author Hugh Lewin dies

Hugh Lewin, a journalist and acclaimed author who was jailed under apartheid in the 1960s, has died at the age of 79 at his Johannesburg home, friends said on Thursday.

Lewin won the 2012 Sunday Times Literary Awards' 24th Alan Paton Award for non-fiction for his memoir, Stones Against the Mirror.

The book — a story of friendship and betrayal in the struggle against apartheid — was also awarded a special prize for its importance in increasing awareness of human rights by the International Human Rights Book Award jury two years later.